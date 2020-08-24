Tony Dorigo believes Leeds United must quickly work out how they can pick up points in the Premier League and feels the Whites will have to cope with not winning as often as they did in the Championship.

The green grass of Elland Road will once again bear the thud of the Premier League match-ball after the Whites returned to the top flight following their Championship title win in the 2019/20 season.

The upcoming league campaign will see Marcelo Bielsa’s troops rekindle their rivalries with English football’s elites and an away match at Anfield against Liverpool on 12th September is pencilled in as their season opener.

Since arriving at Elland Road in 2018, Bielsa has turned the Whites into a well-oiled attacking machine that scored 77 goals in the Championship last season, but the Argentine’s troops will find their efforts to impose the same style impeded in the top flight as there is an obvious step up in quality, according to ex-Leeds star Dorigo.

Dorigo is of the view that there are no easy games in the Premier League and believes Leeds working out how to earn points from every match they play is key to their survival in the league.

The former defender warned Leeds that they should not be heading in to games expecting to dominate every match as they did in the Championship, and stressed that perseverance and the will to give everything on the pitch irrespective of who the opponents are is the way to succeed in the top flight.

“That is the thing, and you look at well that is an easy one, that is an easy one, there is not any of those, absolutely”, Dorigo told LUTV.

“I think also you look at the difficult fixtures, you’ve got to look at them as the same thing, in that, you go out there and you perform.

“What you can get out of that game is what you get, but certainly you go out and try to perform at your best.

“And, it is going to be difficult, it will be a different situation because we cannot get used to winning all the time and having 70 per cent possession.

“That is not what it is going to be about, but working out how we can get points is going to be vital.”

Leeds’ Championship title run saw them rack up 93 points under Bielsa and it remains to be seen how they stack up against higher quality opponents in the Premier League.