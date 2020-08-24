Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has set his eyes on helping the Reds win the Premier League again next year to ensure that the fans get to celebrate a league triumph.

The Merseyside-based club brought their 30-year wait for the English league title to an end last season, winning the league by an 18-point margin.

However, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was forced to lift the Premier League trophy in front of an empty Anfield, with fans still barred from entering stadiums.

Boyhood Reds fan Elliott is disappointed that the Liverpool faithful did not get to celebrate their first league title in 30 years and feels they deserve the win more than anyone else.

With the youngster keen to celebrate the league triumph with the fans, Elliott has set his eyes on helping Liverpool being crowned champions again next season.

“I think, as a team [our ambition is] just to go and do everything again“, Elliott told LFC TV.

“I sort of think we have that taste of victory from the past year or two and unfortunately obviously the fans weren’t able to celebrate with us, the Premier League.

“So I think that is sort of that main ambition, to go out and win the Premier League again, so then we can celebrate with the fans because in all fairness if anyone deserves it more, it is them.“

Liverpool kick-off their 2020/21 league campaign by hosting last term’s Championship winners Leeds United on 12th September.