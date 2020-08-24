Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny has stressed the importance of the Toffees building a winning mentality as he feels they should be enjoying more success.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing for their first full season under manager Carlo Ancelotti and had a friendly against League One side Blackpool on Saturday, with another two friendlies scheduled before their season opener away at Tottenham Hotspur on 12th September.

Kenny, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Schalke, joined his parent club at Finch Farm and reported to a new manager in Ancelotti.

The 2019/20 league season saw the Toffees finish outside the top ten and they were even floundering in the relegation zone before Ancelotti’s arrival following a turbulent first half to their top flight campaign

Ancelotti is trying to sow the seeds of a winning culture at Goodison Park and Kenny has backed his manager’s efforts as he echoed the Italian’s views that his team need to develop a winning mentality.

Kenny insists that his club need to embrace an attitude that promotes the relentless pursuit of excellence both on the competitive front and on the training pitch as they look ahead to another season in the English top flight.

“We want to get a winning mentality because that is where the club needs to be, we need to be winning more”, Kenny told Everton’s official site.

“We need that attitude every day in training: winning, winning, winning

“That is where this club wants to be and needs to be.

“We will move on now to a good week of training and look forward to the next game.”

Kenny clocked in his first minutes on the pitch under Ancelotti on Saturday and will be hoping to impress his manager during pre-season in Everton’s remaining friendlies against Blackburn Rovers and Preston North end.