Jordan Hugill is on the verge of joining Norwich City from West Ham and is expected to complete the move by the end of the day, according to the Evening Standard.

Hugill spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and scored 13 times in 39 appearances in the Championship.

The striker is not part of West Ham’s plans going forward and he is on the verge of leaving the east London club this summer.

The Hammers have accepted a bid worth £3m up front from Norwich and the deal could go up to £5m if the add-ons kick in.

Hugill has accepted the move and is expected to seal his departure from West Ham with a permanent transfer to Norwich today.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season and they are building a squad for the rigours of the Championship campaign.

Hugill is a proven performer in the second tier of English football and has 42 goals in 176 appearances.

Moyes signed the striker from Preston North End during his first spell as West Ham manager for a fee of around £10m.

The 28-year-old has featured just three times for West Ham and the Hammers are now moving him to the exit door.