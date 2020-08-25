Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer is of the opinion that the Reds’ games against Arsenal and Chelsea in the opening month of the Premier League will be key to their title defence.

The Merseyside outfit ended their 30-year wait for the league title last term and will now look to defend it when the Premier League kicks off next month.

However, Liverpool have three tricky fixtures in the opening month of the 2020/21 campaign, with games scheduled against Leeds United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Former Reds midfielder McAteer is of the view that the club’s matches against the two London clubs will be key in their title defence in the next campaign.

The Irishman, who considers Jurgen Klopp’s men favourites to win the league next term, thinks that winning those two games would do wonders for Liverpool’s confidence.

“I would certainly put Liverpool in the driving seat, I certainly would still put them favourites“, McAteer said on Off The Ball’s Remote Roadshow.

“They haven’t ventured into the transfer market, alright, [Kostas] Tsimikas has come in as a back-up to [Andrew] Robertson but no big signings have come in, he [Klopp] will go with the squad they have got.

“I think it is important, the start, two very important games, Chelsea and Arsenal, to try and take points off them early will do wonders for confidence.

“You just look at Liverpool’s last four games, Palace, West Brom, Burnley and Southampton, they might be a big 12 points at the end of the season.

“So it is a nice run-in for them, but hopefully you don’t want to take it to the last game of the season because anything can happen.“

Liverpool will begin their 2020/21 campaign by locking horns with Arsenal in the Community Shield this weekend.