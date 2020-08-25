Former Ireland star Damien Delaney is of the view that a move to Scottish champions Celtic would be great for his former team-mate and Brighton star Shane Duffy.

Scottish Premiership side Celtic are on the hunt for a new centre-back and have been linked with a loan move for Brighton defender Duffy.

A loan deal for the 28-year-old would cost the Hoops a fee in the region of £2m and it remains to be seen if Neil Lennon’s side opt to pursue a move for the Irishman.

However, ex-Crystal Palace star Delaney believes a move to Parkhead would make sense for Duffy, whose game time at Brighton could be limited next season, according to the 39-year-old.

Delaney is of the opinion that Duffy would like to move to Celtic, as he is a boyhood Hoops fan and would get to be a part of one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“I think his game time is going to be limited at Brighton“, Delaney said on Off The Ball’s The Football Show.

“I think the manager has kind of demonstrated that he is not going to be his number one guy.

“Shane is going to be depending on injuries or serious of lack of form from someone to get into the team.

“I think it is important that he plays football and I am pretty sure he would like to go to Celtic, being that he is from the north, it’d be a fantastic move for him and that whole kind of side of it would be great.

“But also, he is getting to play football.

“He is getting to play football at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, which Celtic are.“

Along with Celtic, Premier League clubs Burnley, West Ham and West Brom have also been linked with a move for Duffy this summer.