Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell will undergo a medical at Chelsea in the next 48 hour ahead of completing a big-money move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old left-back has been Frank Lampard’s top target this summer and following weeks of negotiations, a deal is in place between Chelsea and Leicester.

The two clubs have worked out an agreement that would see Chelsea fork out £50m for the defender, who is a product of Leicester’s academy.

Personal terms over a five-year contract have also been thrashed out between the player and Chelsea and he will earn around £190,000 a week once he completes the move.

It has been claimed that Chelsea have booked him for a medical and he will be put through his paces in the next 48 hours.

Chelsea are keen to get it done as soon as possible and an official announcement of the signing is likely by the end of the week.

Chilwell has been carrying a heel injury but Chelsea do not have any long term concerns over it and the move is still expected to go through.

Lampard wanted a left-back this summer and the Chelsea board are delivering his top target.

The 23-year-old, who has eleven England caps, has made 123 appearances for Leicester since breaking into the first team.