Everton are still working on a deal to snap up Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford, with the player keen to move to Goodison Park.

Doucoure could not help Watford avoid relegation from the Premier League last season and is looking to make sure he is still playing Premier League football in the new campaign.

Everton are interested and are continuing to work on a deal to sign the midfielder, according to Sky Italia.

Doucoure is interested in making the move to Everton, where he would work under legendary Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Watford snapped up the 27-year-old from French side Rennes in the 2016 January transfer window, and initially loaned him to Spanish side Granada.

He played in all but one of Watford’s Premier League games last season, scoring four goals and also going in the book on no fewer than nine occasions.

Doucoure featured in Watford’s 3-2 defeat against Everton earlier this year, giving Ancelotti a close look at his talents.

The midfielder has another three years left to run on his contract at Vicarage Road.