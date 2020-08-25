Valencia and Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Rodrigo to Elland Road, following a day of talks, with the final details being discussed.

The Yorkshire giants are moving to add Rodrigo to Marcelo Bielsa’s ranks ahead of the new Premier League season and chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta are in Valencia for talks.

There is an agreement in principle between the two clubs, and also with the forward’s agents, according to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte.

Leeds are expected to pay €30m as an initial fee, with add-ons meaning the total amount will come close to, or slightly above, €40m.

Tuesday has seen Valencia and Leeds discuss the final details of the transfer.

On the table for discussion has been the fixed amount to be paid, the amount of add-ons, the objectives that will see the add-ons triggered, and the form of payment Leeds will make.

Leeds are looking to push the deal over the line quickly as the new Premier League season looms.

Rodrigo is happy with the personal terms on offer at Elland Road and is expected to undergo a medical before sealing the switch.

The forward has clocked six seasons at Valencia and is due to turn 30 years old in March next year.