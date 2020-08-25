Brentford striker Ollie Watkins continues to remain an alternative for Leeds United if they fail to sign Valencia forward Rodrigo, according to The Athletic.

Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta are in Spain to hold talks with Valencia over a deal to take the 29-year-old forward to Leeds this summer.

Leeds are also simultaneously are also negotiating with Rodrigo’s representatives over agreeing on personal terms as they look to get a deal over the line soon.

Rodrigo has emerged as the top target for Leeds who want to bring in a striker this summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

But they still have other options in mind and it has been claimed that Brentford’s Watkins continues to be tracked by Leeds.

The 24-year-old scored 25 goals last season in the Championship, but is expected to leave Brentford after they failed to earn promotion.

Sheffield United and Aston Villa interested in Watkins, but he continues to be part of Leeds’ shortlist this summer.

If the negotiations for Rodrigo fail, Leeds are likely to turn towards trying to sign Watkins ahead of the new season.

Valencia are reportedly demanding €40m for Rodrigo, who will turn 30 during the course of next season.