Leeds United are set to put in a firm bid for Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch sometime this week, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants have abandoned the idea of signing Ben White after Brighton rejected multiple bids for the centre-back this summer.

Leeds have turned their attention towards an alternative in the shape of Koch and are now working towards getting a deal over the line to take the Germany international to Elland Road.

Negotiations were expected to take place over the weekend, and it seems the Whites are now prepared to make a concrete move to secure Koch’s services.

The Yorkshire giants will knock on Freiburg’s door this week with a firm offer to sign the 24-year-old centre-back.

Koch has long been identified as the alternative to White and Leeds are now preparing to enter advanced negotiations to take him to Elland Road.

The defender is believed to be keen on playing in the Premier League and is open to the offer from Leeds.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa would have preferred White this summer, but the Leeds boss is happy to settle for a defender who already has two international caps for Germany.

Leeds will be looking to finalise the capture of Koch soon as Bielsa wants a new defender in his squad before the start of the new season.