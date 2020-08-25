Leeds United have yet to go back in with a new bid for Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to The Athletic.

The Elland Road outfit want to snap up Kent this summer and have already had an offer turned down by Rangers.

They have been tipped to go back in with a fresh offer in an attempt to take Kent back south of the border, but the Premier League new boys are yet to do so.

Rangers wasted little time in rejecting Leeds’ offer for Kent and the Yorkshire side are likely to need to raise their next proposal substantially to give the Gers pause for thought.

Leeds were keen on Kent last summer, but the winger ended up swapping Liverpool for Rangers on a permanent deal.

He is a key man at Ibrox and has already found the back of the net during the new Scottish Premiership season.

Kent clocked 86 minutes for Rangers at the weekend and scored, as the Gers beat Kilmarnock 2-0 to move on to 13 points from five games at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe also got on the scoresheet for Rangers, having joined the club earlier this summer from Anderlecht.