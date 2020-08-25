Chris Gunter believes that Tyler Blackett’s experience of playing for a big club such as Manchester United should help him to deal with the expectations at Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest snapped up the 26-year-old defender on a free transfer this summer after his contract with Reading expired at the end of last season.

The Championship club are looking to shake off the bad feeling that came from them missing out on the playoff places last season and are expected to put on another promotion bid this year.

Gunter is not worried about Blackett struggling with the expectations at Nottingham Forest as he feels making his debut at Old Trafford with Manchester United is something not every player can handle.

He believes that Manchester United prepared the defender to deal with the high expectations that he will encounter at Nottingham Forest.

The former Nottingham Forest star also insisted that given the kind of lifestyle Blackett has, the club should have no worries about his professionalism or character.

Gunter told The Athletic: “He may not have played loads of games for United, but he made his debut at Old Trafford, so in terms of expectation and pressure, I don’t think it will worry him.

“He will thrive off it, rather than worry about it.

“He has been at United, so he understands the demands of being at a big club.

“He is just professional.

“He does what he needs to do in the gym, he looks after himself when it comes to his nutrition and diet.

“I follow him on social media and you can tell there that he eats very well!

“He has obviously had a good upbringing in football.

“It is just the way he carries himself — he is not one to mess about when there is work to be done.

“Forest should have no worries about his character or personality.”

Blackett started his career at Manchester United and played 12 times for the club before leaving permanently in 2016.