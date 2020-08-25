Celtic star Callum McGregor believes that the Bhoys making new signings helps to drive the standards up at the club.

The options at Celtic boss Neil Lennon’s disposal have been increasing over the summer as the Hoops bought centre-forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham United and shot-stopper Vasilios Barkas, while Southampton loanee Mohammed Elyounoussi has extended his stay in Glasgow.

However, McGregor is among the homegrown heroes to grace the pitch at Celtic Park and has already lifted six Scottish Premiership titles with the Glasgow giants.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Bhoys over the years in the middle of the park as they continue their dominance in Scottish domestic football, and the Scotsman has stated that each new player that earns a spot in the Celtic dressing room has raised the squad’s overall determination to lift their own standards in addition to strengthening the team.

McGregor insists it is testament to the character of Celtic’s players that the injection of new talents have always driven the whole team to put in extra work to mirror the club’s ambition to grow.

“The squad gets stronger every year, it seems to be, with touching it up with quality and getting better”, McGregor told a press conference.

“So that tells you about the character of the boys that are here and the standards that we set every day.

“Every year when players come in, whether they’re midfielders or defenders or attackers, it always helps the depth of the squad and, ultimately, that will drive the standard of the players up.

“That’s the standard here at Celtic – they’re always looking to get better and you have to get better as well.”

Celtic are also closing in on snapping up Motherwell star David Turnbull in the summer window, while Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Shane Duffy has also been linked with a move north of the border.