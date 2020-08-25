Reading have held talks with Aleksandar Stanojevic over the phone and discussions over appointing him as the club’s new manager could move forward this week.

The Royals are to replace current boss Mark Bowen, who has been in charge for ten months, and will ask him to go back to his role as technical director at the club.

They are now keen to bring in Stanojevic to replace Bowen and, according to journalist Courtney Friday, have spoken to the 46-year-old on the phone.

With an approach for the Serbian tactician having been made, Stanojevic is expected to fly over to England this week if discussions pick up pace.

Stanojevic has managed a host of clubs, with spells at Partizan Belgrade, Beijing Guoan, PAOK Salonika and, most recently, Beijing Renhe.

He departed Beijing Renhe last year, after just over six months in charge.

The Serbian boss led Partizan Belgrade to successive top flight titles in 2010 and 2011.

Reading finished 14th in the Championship last season, picking up 56 points from their 46 games and ending well adrift of the playoffs.