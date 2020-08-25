Roma have set a steep asking price for striker Patrik Schick, who is interesting Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old striker spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and scored ten times in 22 appearances in the Bundesliga as he impressed.

He is not part of Roma’s plans going forward and the club are actively seeking to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen are pushing to land the player this summer, but they are facing competition from Fulham, who also have their eyes on Schick.

Roma are ready to let him go, but according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, the Serie A giants have set their stall out for €30m before agreeing to sell the forward.

Schick still has two years left on his Roma contract and at 24, he is young enough to further develop into a top forward.

Roma believe that €30m is a fair price for Schick and are prepared to hold out for that sum.

Leverkusen are close to agreeing on a deal to sell Kai Havertz to Chelsea and will have the funds to sign the Czech Republic forward.

Fulham however boast Premier League finances after winning promotion last season.