Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that at an event at the Allianz Arena it appeared Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara was saying goodbye.

Thiago recently helped Bayern Munich to win the Champions League, with the Bavarians edging out Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Lisbon.

He has now entered the final year of his contract at the club and, having turned down the opportunity to pen a fresh deal, is claimed to be keen on a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich for Thiago and there are question marks over whether the Reds will be willing to offer enough to do so, but Rummenigge indicated mentally the midfielder has already left.

“We had an event at Allianz Arena, and Thiago’s whole family were there”, Rummenigge told German daily Bild.

“They walked around in great nostalgia, I would almost say.

“It looked very much like he had decided to say goodbye.”

Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Thiago if their asking price is met, but Liverpool have yet to present an acceptable offer to the European champions.

All eyes will be on whether Liverpool pick up the pace of their efforts to land Thiago over the coming days.