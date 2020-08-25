Harrison Reed has no interest in playing a bit part role at Southampton next season amidst interest from four Premier League, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder has spent the last two years on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Fulham, respectively, and has been linked with a move away from Southampton this summer.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to take a look at Reed during pre-season before deciding whether he has a future in his squad next season.

But the midfielder is on the radar of four Premier League clubs and it has been claimed that the final decision will rest with the player.

Reed is not interested in being a bit-part player at Southampton next season and wants to play regular football next season whether at St. Mary’s or somewhere else.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract and he is keen on a permanent move if he is not a big part of Southampton’s plans going forward.

The Saints could well choose to sell him if they receive a bid in the region of £8m for Reed in the summer transfer window.

Reed was an England youth international and is keen to find some stability in his career next season after loan spells away from St Mary’s.