Tam McManus believes that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has now had enough of Alfredo Morelos and the Gers want the Colombian out of the door.

Gerrard dropped the Colombian international from the Light Blues’ matchday squad to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox at the weekend and handed new signing Kemar Roofe his full debut.

Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers this summer, with Lille claimed to be interested, and there have been question marks raised over the player’s commitment.

However, Gers boss Gerrard stuck with the 24-year-old in the first four league games of the season and McManus feels the Liverpool legend was forced to do so due to a lack of options up front.

The ex-Hibernian man believes the arrival of Roofe and Cedric Itten has given Gerrard the option to drop Morelos, who he feels the Rangers manager is done with.

McManus pointed out that Morelos could be a disruptive figure in the Gers dressing room and feels the Colombian’s time at Ibrox is numbered.

“I think Steven Gerrard has now got options and he can drop him“, McManus said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“I just don’t think he could have dropped him in the first couple of games, he had nobody else, [Jermain] Defoe was out injured.

“Once Cedric Itten and Roofe came in the door, he’d options and he could drop him.

“I think now he’s going to go, I think Rangers will be looking to get him out of the door because they have got two guys in there who can fill in and score goals.

“They just couldn’t do it, they couldn’t drop him and I think he has had to humour him, Steven Gerrard, over the last three or four weeks, five weeks, he has had to humour him and put up with maybe his nonsense in training or not putting it all in.

“Now he’s got these two boys in, he’s had enough and he has just said ‘listen, you’re not involved in the squad’.

“He can be a disruptive influence, in terms of the squad and training sessions and all that.

“So, obviously Steven Gerrard has had enough, he has lost his patience and now I think he is finished at Rangers.“

Morelos has scored two goals and provided two assists from his four league starts this season.