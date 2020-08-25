Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed what Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster told him about Swansea City, after he completed a loan move to the Championship club.

Swansea have confirmed the signing of Gibbs-White from Premier League club Wolves on a season-long loan contract.

Liverpool starlet Brewster and Chelsea youngsters Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher spent last season on loan with the Swans and starred in their run to the playoffs.

Gibbs-White has set his eyes one emulating the trio’s influence at the club in the new campaign and hopes he can develop like the three English youth stars did.

The Wolves loanee has lifted the lid on what Brewster ahead of his loan move and has explained that the Reds star had only good things to say about the Welsh outfit.

“I spoke to Rhian about his time down here and he said he loved every minute of it“, Gibbs-White told Swansea’s official site.

“When I got that sort of feedback and I saw the sort of impact he had down here with the goals he scored, I looked at it and thought maybe I can do that.

“I am happy to be here and I cannot wait to impress the fans and show them everything I can do.

“I would love to follow on from what those three guys did here because they were a massive part of what went on last season in trying to get back to where we should be.

“That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come down here, because of their development, and I am hoping I can do the same and help the boys.”

Gibbs-White made 16 senior appearances for Wolves across all competitions last season.