AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini has admitted that Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is one of the priority targets for the Serie A giants this summer.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Monaco and is not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward, with the club willing to let him go.

The Frenchman is clear about his intention to return to AC Milan, where he spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan; the Rossoneri did not trigger an option to keep him permanently in the summer of 2019.

Bakayoko is prepared to take a pay cut to help facilitate the deal and Maldini revealed that AC Milan are indeed trying to negotiate an agreement with Chelsea to take the Frenchman to the San Siro.

The AC Milan deal-maker insisted that the midfielder is one of their priority targets for the summer.

“We’re in talks with Chelsea to sign him”, Maldini was quoted as saying by Sky Italia.

“Tiemoue is one of our main targets.”

AC Milan are trying to convince Chelsea to drop their €30m asking price for the Frenchman.

The Blues are believed to be open to loaning him out initially if a mandatory purchase clause is part of the agreement.