Valencia are already in talks to sign an attacker to replace Rodrigo, who is set to join Leeds United.

Leeds have reached an agreement in principle with Valencia to sign Rodrigo and also have an agreement in place with the player’s representatives.

And in a further sign that Rodrigo is Leeds bound, Valencia are actively trying to sign a replacement for the Spain international.

According to Cadena SER, Valencia are in talks with Real Madrid to land Borja Mayoral.

They have also held discussions with the forward’s agent as they look to acquire a percentage of Mayoral’s economic rights.

Mayoral, 23, came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and has had loan spells at Wolfsburg and Levante.

He made 36 appearances for Levante over the course of last season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

Valencia are set to earn an initial €30m from selling Rodrigo to Leeds, with add-ons then expected to potentially take the final fee to around the €40m mark.