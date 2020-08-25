West Ham United star Sebastien Haller has urged his team-mates to take responsibility on the pitch as the Hammers look to enjoy a successful 2020/21 campaign.

Haller arrived at the London Stadium from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for a fee which could reach as high as £45m.

However, the Frenchman struggled to live up to his billing as he only managed to score seven goals in 32 appearances and lost his first-team place to Michail Antonio towards the end of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old, who is gearing up for his second season in England, is in the thick of pre-season training with the Hammers and has urged his team-mates to push each other to make the team better.

It was West Ham boss David Moyes’ arrival in December that helped the club retain their Premier League status last season and Haller, while acknowledging his manager’s efforts, believes that the onus is on every Hammer that takes to the pitch to show that they are worthy of representing the club.

“He [Moyes] is great but I think it is the job of the players to also speak and make the things by themselves, because the trainer can be here and say what he wants”, Haller told West Ham TV.

“He is really important, but at the end of the day we are on the pitch.

“We, the players are on the pitch.

“And we need to be able to count on everyone and everyone needs to push their team-mates in the right way.

“This is our task and we try to do everything.”

West Ham had an underwhelming league campaign last year as they finished in 16th, but will be looking to have a better 2020/21 season and will open their top flight campaign with a visit from Newcastle United on 12th September.