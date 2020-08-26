Arsenal are planning to announce the signing of Gabriel from Lille before the end of the week, according to Sky Italia.

The Gunners have beaten off competition from a host of clubs to convince the Brazilian that a move to the Emirates Stadium represents his next best step.

They are expected to pay Lille a fee of around €30m to secure Gabriel’s services and the player has put pen to paper to a five-year contract.

With the deal done and dusted, Arsenal will officially announce the signing of Gabriel later this week.

The centre-back will add to Mikel Arteta’s defensive options ahead of the new season and landing his is a coup for the north London side.

Napoli had a gentleman’s agreement with Lille to sign Gabriel, but first wanted to move on Kalidou Koulibaly.

Arsenal stole in and Napoli have been forced to look at other options.

Arteta will be hoping that Gabriel can hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium with the new Premier League season now looming large on the horizon for the Gunners, who will want to make a good start to the campaign.