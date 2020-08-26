Fiorentina are pushing to snap up Lucas Torriera from Arsenal, with La Viola having made the midfielder a priority.

Torreira has been linked with a potential move away from Arsenal this summer and several Serie A clubs are credited with an interest.

His stock remains high in Italy due to an impressive spell at Sampdoria and, according to Sky Italia, Fiorentina are desperate to take him back to Serie A.

La Viola are, it is claimed, hoping for a positive response as they try to snap up the midfielder.

They feel that Torreira would be the ideal midfield reinforcement ahead of next season and want to sign him from Arsenal.

It is unclear what the make-up of any deal to sign Torreira could look like.

The 24-year-old made 71 appearances during his time in Serie A and got on the scoresheet on four occasions.

He finished last season with 39 outings in an Arsenal shirt to his name and picked up seven yellow cards in the process.