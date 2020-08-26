Celtic boss Neil Lennon has expressed his frustration at the Bhoys being dumped out of the Champions League by Ferencvaros, especially as he thought that the game was easier than he expected.

The Scottish champions slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home against the Hungarians to exit the Champions League at the earliest stage for 15 years.

Celtic will now have to make do with dropping into the Europa League qualifiers as they look to secure regular European football this season.

Lennon admits he is feeling both anger and frustration after his side’s exit from the Champions League and feels they had enough chances in the game.

The Celtic boss has conceded that the game turned out to be an easier affair than he had thought, something sure to add to his frustration.

He told BBC Sportsound: “It’s anger and frustration.

“The game was actually a lot easier than what I thought it was going to be, but we didn’t take our chances. We had plenty of them.

“The first goal we can maybe legislate a little bit, the second goal is really poor decision making.

“It’s individual mistakes. It’s cost us against Copenhagen and it’s cost us again tonight.

“It’s not fine going out at this stage of the competition, because we’re better than that”, the Celtic boss added.

Celtic will have an opportunity to return to winning ways at the weekend when Motherwell are the visitors to Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership encounter.