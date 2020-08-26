Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar is on the verge of joining League One club Swindon Town on loan, according to The Sun.

The young goalkeeper joined Premier League giants Manchester United from the youth set-up of Czech Republic club Slovacko in January 2018.

Since moving to Old Trafford almost three years ago, Kovar has continued his development, turning out at youth level.

The 20-year-old was the custodian of Manchester United’s reserve side last season, making 11 Premier League 2 appearances and playing four EFL Trophy games.

However, in an attempt to step up his development, Kovar has been tipped to move away on a loan deal this summer.

It is claimed that newly-promoted League One club Swindon Town are close to the signing of Kovar on a temporary basis.

The Czech has also attracted interest from other EFL sides this summer but appears to be joining the Robins.

Swindon will be hoping that Kovar can quickly adjust to the demands of League One football in the forthcoming campaign.