Italian champions Juventus have made contact with Schalke in a bid to sign Southampton target Weston McKennie.

The 21-year-old is looking to take the next step in his career by leaving Schalke and the Ruhr giants want to bring in cash to balance the books.

McKennie has been linked with a number of sides, including Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton, but the Saints now look set to lose out in the chase for his services.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, Juventus have now touched base with Schalke to make clear their interest in signing McKennie.

It is claimed that the Italian giants could put together a package of around €25m to land the Schalke man.

The Turin-based club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici has spoken to Schalke directly over the phone, as he bids to push the process along.

A move to Italy could be hugely appealing for McKennie.

He would have an opportunity to play Champions League football and also work under legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.