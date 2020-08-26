Benevento are ready to slap in an offer to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 24-year-old Serbian spent the last two seasons on loan at German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, where he made a total of 54 appearances.

Grujic has returned to Liverpool this summer and featured in the Reds’ pre-season friendlies against VfB Stuttgart and RB Salzburg in Austria.

However, the Premier League champions have been linked with being willing to sell Grujic for the right price this summer.

A number of clubs, including Hertha Berlin and Italian Serie A side Atalanta, have been linked with a move for the Serbian international.

Now, newly-promoted Serie A outfit Benevento have entered the race for the Serbian, according to Italian outlet Benevento YSport.

Gli Stregoni are ready to offer Liverpool a loan fee of €3m for the player, with an option to make the move permanent for €8m next summer.

However, the combined fee is below Liverpool’s valuation of Grujic.

With a host of clubs interested in signing Grujic, it remains to be seen if the Reds would budge to lower their asking price for the Serbian, or sanction another loan.