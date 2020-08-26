Manchester City have failed with an approach for veteran Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the no-nonsense Italian defender and the club have looked at the possibility of taking him to the Etihad this summer.

Manchester City recently put in an enquiry for Bonucci, according to Sky Italia, but were knocked back by Juventus.

No negotiations started between the two clubs and it is claimed that Bonucci made clear his desire to stay in Turin.

Bonucci does not want to leave Juventus this summer and is keen to remain at the club to give his full support to new coach Andrea Pirlo.

The 33-year-old defender helped Juventus to retain the Serie A title this season and in the process picked up his eighth top flight winners’ medal.

Bonucci had a brief stint at AC Milan in the 2017/18 campaign, but quickly returned to Juventus.

Manchester City boss Guardiola is focusing on bolstering his defensive options in the ongoing transfer window and the Citizens are also keen on Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.