Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa took less than a minute to give the green light on the pursuit of Rodrigo this summer.

The Yorkshire giants have agreed to pay a club-record fee of £30m to secure a deal for the signature of the 29-year-old forward from Valencia.

The agreement with the Spanish giants was in place on Tuesday, and Rodrigo underwent a medical with Leeds in Valencia on Wednesday morning, ahead of completing a move to the Premier League.

The forward will soon take a flight to England and will be at Elland Road to pen a contract with Leeds.

Orta insists that Bielsa is delighted about the arrival of Rodrigo and revealed that the Leeds head coach took little time to give his nod when the forward’s name was proposed to him.

The Leeds director of football was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He is very happy. He is very happy.

“He wanted this leap of quality and when I put this name in the table he took one minute or 30 seconds to ask if that was possible and here we are.

“We could make it and we hope we finalise it all as that is the most important.”

Bielsa is keen for Leeds to make a number of additions in key areas and the Argentine will be looking for Rodrigo to hit the ground running.