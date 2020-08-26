Monaco are unlikely to sell Manchester United target Benoit Badiashile this summer unless they receive an unbelievable offer for him, it has been claimed in France.

The 19-year-old centre-back was tipped to leave Monaco this summer with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.

Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen have been in talks to sign the talented young defender this summer and Monaco were also prepared to let him go in the face of a good offer.

But Niko Kovac has convinced Monaco to hold on to the player and the Ligue 1 giants have rejected a €25m offer from Manchester United.

And according to French radio station RMC, Monaco have decided against selling the young defender this summer and are keen to keep him at the club.

It has been claimed that only an unbelievably big offer would change their mind about letting Badiashile go this summer.

Monaco’s stance will only change if they receive a bid comparable to the one Manchester United made when they signed Anthony Martial in 2015.

Manchester United paid a fee of £36m, potentially rising to £58m when they signed the French striker from Monaco five years ago.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United return with such an offer for Badiashile in the current market.

Bayer Leverkusen are expected to table a bid for him regardless of Monaco’s stance.