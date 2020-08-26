Manchester United have seen an offer of €25m for Benoit Badiashile turned down by Monaco, with the club now looking to keep hold of the defender.

Having made 20 appearances for Ligue 1 club Monaco over the course of last term, the 19-year-old defender has attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe this summer.

Badiashile has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, while Bayer Leverkusen, Rennes, Real Madrid and Lyon are in the picture.

According to French TV programme Telefoot, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester United have been continuing efforts to try to land the centre-back.

However, Monaco could yet opt to keep hold of Badiashile as coach Niko Kovac is a big fan of his abilities.

Monaco are set to hold talks with the player’s advisors next week as they seek to discuss his future.

The Stade Louis II outfit have also now, according to French radio station RMC, turned down a bid of €25m from Manchester United.

Kovac is claimed to have been clear to the Monaco board that they should make sure they do not sell Badiashile this summer.

It remains to be seen if the club are tested with further offers.