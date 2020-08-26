Napoli have informed Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United that midfielder Allan will be joining Everton.

The Brazilian midfielder has set his heart on reuniting with former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti at Everton and talks have been taking place between the two clubs.

An experienced midfielder, Allan has also attracted interest from other clubs, but they have now been told the player is on his way to Goodison Park.

Napoli have, according to Rai Sport’s Ciro Venerato, speaking on CalcioNapoli24.it, told Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and West Ham that Allan is Everton bound.

While the deal has not yet been completed, it is expected to go through within the first ten days in September.

Napoli are prepared to let the Brazilian depart and he saw his playing time dip after Ancelotti left the club last year.

Allan has never played his football outside Serie A since making the move to Europe, with Everton set to be his first taste of Premier League action.

He will be looking to quickly become a key man under Ancelotti, as Everton shape up for their first full campaign under the legendary Italian tactician.