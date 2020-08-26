Rangers legend Kris Boyd has wasted no time in mocking the Ibrox club’s rivals Celtic, following their elimination from the Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic were tipped to make short work of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros at Celtic Park, but were 1-0 down after just seven minutes on the clock.

They levelled in the 53rd minute when Ryan Christie struck, but were then stung on the counter-attack in the 75th minute, Tokmac Nguen netting for the visitors.

Ferencvaros stood firm to see out the 90 minutes and progress to the third qualifying round in the Champions League, dumping Celtic into the Europa League qualifiers.

Rangers legend Boyd took no time to celebrate their exit and wrote on Instagram: “Don’t usually drink during the week but these Hungarian beers are decent, going to have a few tonight.”

Neil Lennon’s men will now drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League as they attempt to reach the group stage of Europe’s second tournament.

The loss has handed Celtic their earliest exit from the Champions League in 15 years and Lennon will be looking for a quick response.

Celtic are next in action at home against Motherwell at Celtic Park on Sunday, as they look to return to winning ways.