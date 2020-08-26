Schalke have not given up on their hope of re-signing Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny before the transfer window slams shut in October.

The 23-year-old full-back spent last season on loan at Schalke and impressed with his solid performances in the Bundesliga.

He is back at Everton this summer and Carlo Ancelotti is set to take a close look at him in action as he weighs up what to do with the defender.

Schalke do not have the money to sign him on a permanent deal and Everton are in no mood to let him go again this summer on a loan deal.

But according to German daily WAZ, the Bundesliga giants have not given up in their pursuit of Kenny in the ongoing transfer window.

Schalke want to bring in a new right-back and the 23-year-old Evertonian continues to remain their top target this summer.

Sporting director Jochen Schneider is keen to remain patient and play the waiting game with Everton in the pursuit of Kenny.

He said: “Patience and Schneider – that fits.”

Schalke are holding out to the hope that Everton will open up to the option of another loan for Kenny in the later in the transfer window.