Thiago Silva is scheduled to complete his free transfer to Premier League side Chelsea on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian international played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain against German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last weekend.

Silva’s contract with the French Ligue 1 champions runs out this month and the 35-year-old intends to move elsewhere in search of a new challenge.

Premier League club Chelsea are understood to be his next destination, with the centre-back keen to embrace the challenge of the English top flight.

And Silva’s imminent free transfer to the Stamford Bridge club will go through on Thursday.

The former AC Milan defender signing for Chelsea would also see his eight-year association with PSG come to an end this summer.

Frank Lampard has been on the lookout for a new centre-back in an attempt to strengthen his backline ahead of the new season and sees Silva as an ideal candidate.

The Blues are also looking to sign French centre-back Malang Sarr on a free transfer this summer, but the 21-year-old would be expected to move out on loan.