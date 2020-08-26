Celtic target Shane Duffy is high up on West Brom’s transfer hit list, but the Baggies have yet to come close to meeting Brighton’s valuation of the defender, according to The Athletic.

Brighton are expected to let Duffy, who is likely to see limited playing time next season, move on if the right proposal is presented.

The Ireland international has been linked with a move to Scotland with Celtic keen on adding his experience to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Duffy is also high up on West Brom’s hit list, with the Baggies admirers of his no-nonsense defending.

Slaven Bilic believes the 28-year-old could add Premier League know-how to this team but negotiations between the two clubs have yet to take off.

West Brom have not yet come close to making an offer to Brighton that they would accept for Duffy.

The Seagulls are also believed to be reluctant to sell Duffy to a team who could be one of their rivals in the race to survive in the Premier League next season.

No such problems are anticipated in negotiations between Celtic and Brighton for the defender’s move to Scotland.

But West Brom would be likely to offer more in terms of wages to Duffy than the Scottish champions.