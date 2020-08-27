Celtic could be at further risk of losing Odsonne Edouard this summer after missing out on a spot in the Champions League group stage, according to The Athletic.

The Scottish champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Hungarian club Ferencvaros on Wednesday and were eliminated from the Champions League at the second qualifying round stage.

The Bhoys now have to make do with the Europa League and will try to make their way to the group stage of Europe’s other competition.

However, another season limited to domestic Scottish football and the Europa League may not appeal to star striker Edouard.

It is claimed that Champions League qualification was very important for the 22-year-old Frenchman, but it remains to be seen if he will use it as leverage to force a move away from Parkhead.

Edouard has his eyes set on breaking into the France national team and may not be keen on restricting himself to Scottish football and the Europa League.

The centre-forward has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer.

Missing out on the Champions League group stage could cost Celtic between £25m and £30m in lost income.