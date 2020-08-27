Manchester City already have an agreement with Lionel Messi over his prospective salary, as they look to wrestle him away from Barcelona, according to Argentinian journalist Veronica Brunati.

Messi communicated to Barcelona earlier this week that he wants to leave the club this summer and believes that he could walk away on a free transfer.

Barcelona have insisted that the clause allowing him to do so in his contract expired in May and he can only leave if his €700m buy-out clause is paid in total by him or another club.

Manchester City are interested in taking Messi to England to reunite with Pep Guardiola and believe they can afford his astronomical wages.

And it has now been claimed that there is already an understanding in place between the club and Messi over the numbers of his proposed contract.

With a broad agreement in place between the two sides, Manchester City will have to walk the minefield of agreeing on a deal with Barcelona.

Barcelona do not believe that Messi can walk away on a free transfer and they do not want to negotiate a transfer fee.

The Catalan giants remain hopeful that they will be able to convince the player to stay at Barcelona.

Manchester City though look to be prepared to push the boat out and complete one of the most astonishing transfers of recent history.