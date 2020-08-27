Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is in the dark over what Real Madrid plan for Dani Ceballos, despite the midfielder wanting to return to the Gunners.

The 24-year-old Spaniard spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Premier League club Arsenal, signing on from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Despite struggling in the early parts of his stay at the Emirates Stadium, Ceballos enjoyed playing under Arteta towards the end of the campaign and is open to returning for a second spell.

While both Arsenal and Ceballos are keen to strike a deal there have been doubts over Real Madrid’s willingness to let the player leave, with Los Blancos asking him to join the team’s pre-season camp.

Providing an insight into the situation, Arteta has made it clear that the club and Ceballos are open to working together next term, but admitted that he is in the dark over what Real Madrid have in mind for the former Real Betis man.

“We’ve had some talks. Dani knows really well what I think about him“, Arteta told a press conference.

“He was pretty clear with me that his intention was to remain with us but obviously Real Madrid is involved.

“I don’t know yet what they want to do with the player.“

Ceballos made 37 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last term, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He has also attracted interest from former club Real Betis.