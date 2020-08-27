Mateusz Klich has expressed his delight at Leeds United team-mate Kalvin Phillips being called up to the England squad and thinks he can be a fixture for the Three Lions.

Phillips, nicknamed the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’, is a key man at Elland Road and has proven himself central to Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.

The 24-year-old’s consistency in the middle of the park has been rewarded as Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate handed him his maiden national team call-up on Tuesday.

Phillips has been named in England’s 24-man squad for next month’s Nations League clashes with Iceland and Denmark, and his club team-mate Klich has expressed great joy as the Leeds number 23’s hard work on the pitch has been validated.

The Polish international hailed Phillips as a great player and believes the Leeds academy graduate can establish himself as a key player in England’s national team set-up for years to come.

“I am happy, very happy for him”, Klich told LUTV.

“He is a great player.

“I think the England national team is going to be the future for him.

“I just cannot wait, I am very curious about what his first song is going to be.”

Phillips will be looking to make his mark in an England shirt and quickly settle into Premier League football under the watchful eye of Bielsa.