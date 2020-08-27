Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft expects Chelsea to confirm the capture of Kai Havertz next week.

Chelsea are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to land the highly rated midfielder, who is keen to make the switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues are taking time to push a deal over the line, but former Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft is of the view that next week will see the Premier League side confirm the arrival of Havertz.

He feels that the delay is due to Bayer Leverkusen looking to put a deal in place for Roma forward Patrik Schick, who impressed on loan at RB Leipzig.

Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: “Lot of you ask when the two clubs will confirm the deal.

“I think it could be next week.

“As Leverkusen are working to get Patrik Schick from Roma (on loan in Leipzig this season) as replacement.

“That could happen next week.

“Understand this [is] the reason for the delay”, he added.

Bayer Leverkusen have warned Chelsea that the changed football landscape will not affect Havertz’s price and there will be no discounts offered for the Germany midfielder, meaning the Blues will have to dig deep into their coffers.

The 21-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen’s youth set-up in 2010 and has never played for another club at senior level.