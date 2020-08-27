Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg insists that coming up against former club Southampton with Tottenham Hotspur early in the new season will be just like any other game.

Tottenham snapped up the 25-year-old on a five-year deal for a fee in excess of £15m earlier this month.

Hojbjerg is settling into life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and, following the release of the Premier League fixture list, will come face to face with Southampton on 19th September.

The midfielder has played down the significance and told Tottenham’s official site: “It’s 90 minutes of football, like any other game.

“As a whole club, we’re looking forward to the Premier League starting again and showing what we’re all about, showing what we want to achieve, and wasting no time.”

The Danish international also took time to praise the environment at the club, dubbing Spurs a great place to be.

“There’s an environment where everyone wants to be better, everyone wants to have no excuses and as a human being, as a sportsman, as a footballer, it’s a great place to be.”

Tottenham are due to start the new Premier League campaign by hosting Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, before they then travel to Southampton.