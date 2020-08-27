Everton defender Michael Keane has expressed his strong belief that the quality of his performances have improved since Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti took over the reins at Goodison Park.

Since joining the Merseyside outfit in 2017, Keane had his best spell of games in Everton colours under Ancelotti towards the end of last season.

The 27-year-old has been a nailed-on starter under his Italian boss and played every minute of Everton’s last nine Premier League games in the 2019/20 campaign.

The centre-back’s good form has been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad and the Irishman believes the improvement he made under Ancelotti’s tutelage played a key role in his inclusion in the Three Lions squad for the Nations League games next month.

Keane insists that he aims to carry the same consistency and quality he has been displaying since the Italian’s appointment in December, into the upcoming campaign, as Everton continue their pre-season preparations at Finch Farm.

“Yes, I am full of confidence and since the new manager came, I have played really well”, Keane told Everton’s official site.

“I’ve had a lot of good spells with Everton and at the end of the previous season [2018/19] I was in great form.

“But, like everybody, I need to do it for a whole season, not just half a season, or three-quarters of a season, because that is not getting us where we want to be and where we should be.

“I thought after lockdown I played well and was consistent, so I felt I had a good chance [of being selected for England].”

Keane will report to St. George’s Park, England’s training headquarters, on Monday, ready for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark, then return to Everton for a match against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the Premier League season on 12th September.