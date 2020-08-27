Lazio are prepared to play the waiting game to achieve the best possible price for Luiz Felipe, despite Leeds United being ready to go in with a bid.

The 23-year-old centre-back turned heads last season with his performances at Lazio and ended the campaign as one of the certain starters in the team.

Several clubs have expressed an interest in the defender, with Leeds also making an enquiry to assess the possibility of taking him to Elland Road.

There has been contract between Lorenzo Tonetti, a close associate of Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, and Lazio sporting director Igli Tare.

And according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the newly-promoted Premier League outfit are prepared to offer around €30m for Felipe.

Lazio want a fee that is close to around €40m and believe there is no rush to sell him as they are confident the higher figure is fair.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also enquired about the defender’s availability and Lazio are looking to drive the price up.

The Serie A giants believe that more Premier League clubs could yet join the race too.

Lazio believe that they will get the big money offer they want if they take their time in deciding to sell him despite Leeds pushing for a quick resolution.

The Whites are also interested in SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch, who they are trying to sign before next week’s pre-season friendlies.