Leeds United target Ben White is close to signing a new long-term contract with Brighton & Hove Albion, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old centre-back played a key role in Leeds’ Championship triumph last season, helping the side earn a spot back in the Premier League.

The Whites were keen to make the Englishman’s loan move permanent, but Brighton have turned down three bids this summer already.

White’s current contract with the Seagulls runs out in the summer of 2022 and the centre-back had previously rejected contract offers from the club.

However, the 22-year-old is finally set to end doubts over his future by penning a new-long term contract with Brighton.

Talks over a new deal between the player and Brighton are making positive progress and could see the player commit to the club soon.

White is expected to follow Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk in signing a new contract with the club this summer.

Graham Potter is planning to play three at the back next season, with White, Dunk and Adam Webster forming his backline.

Missing out on White is a blow for Leeds, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa having made him his first choice defensive target ahead of the new season.