Manchester City will not offer Bernardo Silva to Barcelona in a deal to capture Lionel Messi, according to Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati.

Messi wants to leave Barcelona this summer and is now being heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, where he would reunite with Pep Guardiola.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Manchester City could look to put together a package which includes players, such as Bernardo.

However, Manchester City will not offer the midfielder to Barcelona in an attempt to sweeten a deal for Messi.

It is claimed that the only player who could be part of the negotiations at the start is striker Gabriel Jesus.

Barcelona remain keen not to lose Messi and the jury is out on whether the 33-year-old will pull the trigger and leave the Spanish giants.

He has told the Camp Nou outfit that he wishes to exercise a clause in his current contract which will allow him to leave for free.

Barcelona however are clear that in their view the clause has now expired and Messi’s €700m, buy-out clause is in effect.