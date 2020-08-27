Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has tipped Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson to continue developing as a player and push Gers skipper James Tavernier for his spot.

The 18-year-old was handed his Scottish Premiership debut last weekend, coming on as a late substitute in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Patterson’s natural position, right-back, is currently occupied by Tavernier, who is also the captain of Steven Gerrard’s side and a key man.

While the Englishman has made the right-back spot his own at Ibrox, ex-Hibernian star McManus believes Patterson will now give him a run for his money, with the youngster tipped to improve more.

McManus insists that Gerrard highly rates Patterson, whose pressure, he thinks, will keep Tavernier on his toes this season.

“I think Tavernier has obviously been nailed on as the captain of the club, his place has been secure for a number of years now“, McManus said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“But it is great that this young lad is coming through, Patterson, and they obviously rate him highly at Rangers.

“He is going to push Tavernier because he can only get better as a player.

“When somebody is snapping at your heels to get your place, it makes you concentrate and it makes you play better because you know if you have an off day or a couple of bad games you are out of the team.

“So I think that’s good for Rangers as a club that Patterson is coming through and he is pressurising the captain of the club.

“So he must be doing really well in training as well and Gerrard, I think, rates him highly.“

Patterson broke into Gerrard’s senior squad last season, making his debut in the side’s 2-0 win over Stranraer in the Scottish Cup in January.