Newcastle United are set to bank money when Peterborough United sell Ivan Toney, due to a sell-on clause, according to the Daily Mail.

Toney has enjoyed prolific form at London Road and is tipped to move on from the Posh in the ongoing transfer window.

He has most recently been linked with a £10m move to Championship side Brentford and if the deal goes through then Newcastle will receive a financial windfall.

It is claimed the sell-on clause is set at 30 per cent, meaning a £10m move for Toney to Brentford would hand Newcastle £3m.

Newcastle could put the money into their transfer kitty to boost Steve Bruce’s spending power in the transfer window.

Toney hit the back of the net on 26 occasions for Peterborough last season, but picked up 12 yellow cards along the way.

Newcastle snapped Toney up from Northampton Town in 2015 and then sent him out on a series of loan spells at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Wigan Athletic and Scunthorpe United.

Peterborough forked out a sum claimed to be in the region of £650,000 to take Toney from St James’ Park in the summer of 2018 and he hit the ground running for the League One club.

The Posh finished seventh in the curtailed League One season last term, missing out on a playoff spot despite Toney’s efforts.